Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 886,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.