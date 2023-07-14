Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 4%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.40. 55,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 980,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

