Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

