Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

