AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.39. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 26,939 shares changing hands.

AKT.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.50.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

