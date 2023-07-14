Aion (AION) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $7,545.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00222558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

