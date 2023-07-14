AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Up 442.3% in June

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AgileThought Price Performance

AGILW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

