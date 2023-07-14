AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.