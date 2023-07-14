Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.96. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 400,570 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

