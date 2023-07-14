Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE AAV traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$8.66. 341,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.8039568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.