Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.97

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 194052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Acushnet last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,262,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,062,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

