Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $75.67. 461,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 620,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

