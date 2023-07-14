AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 375.4% from the June 15th total of 233,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AC Immune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIU remained flat at $3.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,877. The company has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AC Immune by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AC Immune by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

