Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

