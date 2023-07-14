AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 7,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDV. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.