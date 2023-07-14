978,621 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 978,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,236,000. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 632,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

