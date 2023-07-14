85,276 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after buying an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

NYSE:LVS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

