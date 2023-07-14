7,458 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $80.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 351.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

