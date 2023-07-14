6,737 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $277.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $880.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

