65,869 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

