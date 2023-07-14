5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 100,804 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$315.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.17.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1551724 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

