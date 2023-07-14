5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 100,804 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.
5N Plus Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$315.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.17.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.