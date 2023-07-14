47,137 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. 313,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,683. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

