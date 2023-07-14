4,279 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $112.37 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

