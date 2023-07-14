3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 417,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

