3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.82 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

