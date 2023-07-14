3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMMFree Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.82 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

