346,164 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 346,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.60. 420,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,334. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

