1,299 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,869. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.