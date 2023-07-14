1,283 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,234. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

