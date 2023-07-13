Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $59,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

