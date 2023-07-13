Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $811.43

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 811.43 ($10.44) and traded as low as GBX 802 ($10.32). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.67), with a volume of 3,059 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 813.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

