Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 962,610 shares traded.

Yatsen Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 118,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 355.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 614,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

