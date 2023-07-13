Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 962,610 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.
