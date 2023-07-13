Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Xander Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
