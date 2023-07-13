Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,658.10

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $99,658.10 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,962,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,087,065,826 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05981704 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,592.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

