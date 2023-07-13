Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $482.32

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.32 ($6.21) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.92). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 467.80 ($6.02), with a volume of 149,284 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.24).

Workspace Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 482.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,340.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Workspace Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -12,380.95%.

In related news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($146,209.42). In other news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.41), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($146,209.42). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.91), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($56,552.72). Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

