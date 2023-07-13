WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $62.49. 22,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 43,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $325,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

