Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.30. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 6,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.