WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

