WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

