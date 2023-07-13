Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

