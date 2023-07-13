Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 224.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 818,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,396. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

