Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.94. 819,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

