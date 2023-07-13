WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.
