Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 91,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

