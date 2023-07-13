ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ViewRay stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ViewRay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

