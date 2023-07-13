Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Vienna Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. Vienna Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

