VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of VICI Properties worth $83,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.91 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

