Velas Price Tops $0.0131 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $661,172.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,474,512,260 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.