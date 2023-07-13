VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) versus V2X (NYSE:VVX) Critical Comparison

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) and V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VCI Global and V2X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VCI Global N/A N/A N/A V2X -1.03% 13.36% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VCI Global and V2X, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VCI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

V2X has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given V2X’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than VCI Global.

This table compares VCI Global and V2X’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VCI Global $8.08 million 16.86 N/A N/A N/A V2X $2.89 billion 0.52 -$14.33 million ($0.60) -80.90

VCI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V2X.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of V2X shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

V2X beats VCI Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. It also provides corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, listings on recognized stock exchanges, and fintech advisory, as well as money lending services. It delivers its services to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

