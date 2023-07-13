Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

