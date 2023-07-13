Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 5788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Valeo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

